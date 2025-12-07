Man dies in Sanday crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Sanday.

An 87-year-old man died after being airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday, following a two-vehicle collision on the B9070 Backaskaill Road near Sanday airport.

The incident, which involved a grey Jeep Renegade Sport M-Jet estate car and a grey Volvo V70 estate car, happened at approximately 12.15pm.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Volvo was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died a few hours later. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The road was closed for collision investigation work to be carried out and re-opened around 4.50pm on Saturday, December 6.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

“If you were driving in the area at the time please check any dash-cam you have to see if it has captured anything that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1334 of Friday, December 5, 2025.