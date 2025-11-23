featured news

Michael Ross speaks in new recordings from prison

November 23, 2025 at 2:49 pm

In new recordings from prison, the man convicted of the Mumutaz murder has reiterated his claim that he is innocent — and explains why he attempted a dramatic escape from court.

The testimony of Michael Ross is featured in a new BBC series, which explores the cold-blooded killing of Bangladeshi waiter Shamsuddin Mahmood in Kirkwall in 1994.

The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder is to air next week, following journalist Hazel Martin as she re-examines the case.

It was on the evening of June 2, 1994, that a balaclava-wearing gunman walked into Kirkwall’s Mumutaz Indian Restaurant and shot Mr Mahmood before fleeing the scene.

After a lengthy investigation, the case took a dramatic turn when Ross, a 15-year-old schoolboy at the time, emerged as the prime suspect.

It would take 14 years and the emergence of a new witness before he was brought to trial and found guilty in 2008.

Ross did not give evidence at his trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

But earlier this year, he spoke exclusively with The Orcadian about the case, published as a two-part feature in May.

Now, in the new BBC series, viewers will be able to hear the voice of the former Black Watch soldier for the first time, speaking from behind bars.

“I can’t be any clearer. I never murdered Shamsuddin,” Ross says in the programme.

“There’s a view that I had done this to see how it felt to kill somebody. The thought of doing something like that was just totally out of the question.

“All I ever wanted was join the army, be a soldier, get married, and have a family and have a normal family life.”

In the series, Ross also addresses claims that the murder was racially motivated.

The 47-year-old also explains why he attempted a dramatic escape from court, after being found guilty.

“When the verdict came down as guilty it was just a real shock to my system,” Ross recalls.

“The automatic flight reaction to the situation just kicked in. So that’s why I ended up jumping the dock and tried to run away.”

The documentary will also explore the background of Mr Mahmood, and a story of two hitmen who, the broadcaster says, used to live near Mr Mahmood before he came to Orkney.

The Man in the Mask: An Orkney Murder will air on BBC Scotland at 9pm on Tuesday, November 25.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer on the same day.

