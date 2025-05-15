featured news

Monohull future for outer North Isles ferry replacements

May 15, 2025 at 10:36 am

Monohull vessels are the preferred option to bring 21st century travel standards on routes to and from the North Isles.

Initial outline vessel designs to replace the outer North Isles ferries are focusing on monohulls after they were ranked as the most favourable and suitable for the routes.

Against a range of key performance indicators, monohulls came out on top against double-end vessels and catamarans.

Read more in The Orcadian this week.

