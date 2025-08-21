featured news

New head of OIC planning appointed

August 21, 2025 at 2:15 pm

A new head of planning and regulatory services at Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has been appointed.

Gavin Barr will take on responsibility for a range of services including development management, planning policy, building standards, environmental health and trading standards.

The qualified chartered town planner returned to OIC in 2023 as economic development manager following a stint working at Stromness-based Aquatera.

Before that, he worked for the council between 2007 and 2021, notably as head of development and infrastructure for nine years.

Mr Barr has served as the head of planning and regulatory service on an interim basis — but will now pick up the reigns on a permanent basis.

Mr Barr succeeds the retired Roddy Mackay in the post, which comes with a £96,823 annual salary.

