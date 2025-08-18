featured news

New plane and boat Orkney-bound as OIC secures £2m boost

August 18, 2025 at 6:00 am

Funding for a third inter-island aircraft and a new vessel for Orkney Ferries has been confirmed, this Monday.

The £2 million package will help pay for a Britten-Norman Islander aircraft to boost capacity and reliability on the inter-island air service, according to Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The Scottish Government money will also cover the costs of a landing craft vessel for the internal ferry network, and a runway roller/compactor to improve the maintenance of island airfields.

It is hoped the new aircraft will provide resilience for the islands, as well as additional capacity by reducing the number of shared flights.

OIC has said the landing craft will provide “essential cover” during ferry outages and peak periods.

The purchase was agreed by a full meeting of councillors earlier this month.

The council will now move to the procurement process, and plans to consult with North Isles communities on the inter-island air services timetable — based on a three aircraft operation.

OIC leader, Councillor Heather Woodbridge, has welcomed the backing of fellow elected members in this “historic moment”.

“This investment represents a vital step forward in securing the future of our lifeline transport services,” she said.

”By taking a proactive approach, we’re not only addressing current challenges but also building resilience for the years ahead.”

More on this in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

