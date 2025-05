featured news

New West End owners plan bright future at Main Street

May 20, 2025 at 6:05 pm

The new owners of The West End have told The Orcadian of their ambitious plans to breath new life into the historic Kirkwall property.

Husband and wife partnerships Liam and Jacqui Robertson, and Nicky and Kirsten Bichan took over the guesthouse in March.

The team are now planning a programme of modernisation and improvements at the Main Street building, which will start when the time is right.

Read more in The Orcadian this week.

