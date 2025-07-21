featured news

No plea to attempted murder charge

July 21, 2025 at 3:36 pm

A woman has been charged with attempted murder, following an incident in Kirkwall last Thursday morning.

Jasmine Campbell Scott-Howells appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, where she made no plea.

The 24-year-old was charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, following an incident at Whitechapel in Kirkwall in which a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Scott-Howells also made no plea to charges of resisting or hindering a police officer, and having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The Kirkwall resident’s case has been committed for further examination and she has been released on bail.

