  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
    • featured news

    No plea to attempted murder charge

    A woman has been charged with attempted murder, following an incident in Kirkwall last Thursday morning.

    Jasmine Campbell Scott-Howells appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, where she made no plea.

    The 24-year-old was charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder, following an incident at Whitechapel in Kirkwall in which a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

    Scott-Howells also made no plea to charges of resisting or hindering a police officer, and having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

    The Kirkwall resident’s case has been committed for further examination and she has been released on bail.