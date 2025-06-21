featured news

Non-stop drilling the next phase for Orkney Link Project at Warebeth

June 21, 2025 at 1:58 pm

Twenty-four-hour continuous drilling will soon begin at Warebeth, as the work on the Orkney Link Project’s subsea cable moves into a new phase.

SSEN transmission, who are in charge of the project to connect Orkney’s renewable power sources to the UK grid, say continuous drilling is critical to avoid material hardening around the equipment, which could increase the risk of the drill snapping, and delay progress to the project.

Mitigation measures, including noise barriers around the Warebeth site, generators and key machinery will be taken, according to the company.

SSEN transmission have also said as part of its commitment to working closely with the local community, and following requests from the project’s Community Liaison Group (CLG), a public information meeting will be held on Monday, June 30, in Stromness, to share more updates on the project.

The meeting will be held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Orkney Campus, Stromness. Questions can be submitted in advance to the project team via Orkney.engagement@sse.com.

Read more about this story in this weeks edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...