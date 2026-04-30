OIC leader expecting first child

The leader of Orkney Islands Council is set to welcome her first child, the local authority has announced.

Heather Woodbridge, and her husband Tim Ross, are expecting the baby in late Autumn.

While Councillor Woodbridge is on maternity leave later this year, her duties will be carried out primarily by deputy leader Councillor Sandy Cowie, with support from senior elected members.

First elected to the North Isles ward of Orkney Islands Council in 2020, the 31-year-old became deputy leader in 2022.

Councillor Woodbridge became the youngest council leader in Scotland, succeeding James Stockan following his retirement in 2024.