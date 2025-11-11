breaking news

Orkney 20mph proposals given go-ahead

November 11, 2025 at 10:57 am

A widespread 20mph limit will be introduced across Orkney towns and villages by March next year.

Councillors voted in favour of the move at a meeting of the Orkney Islands Council (OIC) development and infrastructure committee, this Tuesday morning.

The change is aimed at “reducing the likelihood of serious accidents” in built up areas, according to OIC’s corporate director of infrastructure and organisational development, Hayley Green.

In the approved recommendations, such a large swathe of Kirkwall is due to become a 20mph zone that it would be easier to list the roads unaffected by the change.

Other areas included in proposals are Balfour in Shapinsay, Brinian in Rousay, Whitehall in Stronsay, Palace in Birsay, Burray, Finstown, Stenness, Dounby, Orphir, St Margaret’s Hope, St Mary’s, Stromness and Toab.

Pick up The Orcadian, this week, for more on this story.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...