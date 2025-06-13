featured news

Orkney duo recognised in King’s Birthday Honours List

June 13, 2025 at 11:03 pm

Two people who have dedicated their lives to healthcare and criminal justice in Orkney have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Moira Sinclair, a clinical nurse manager at The Balfour, has been awarded a BEM in recognition of her distinguished service to NHS Orkney.

Procurator Fiscal Sue Foard has served the community for 24 years and has been awarded an MBE for services to the administration of justice in Orkney.

