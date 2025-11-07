featured news

Orkney firm and stone mason cement reputation for excellence at industry awards

November 7, 2025 at 10:44 pm

An Orkney construction firm and a stone mason have been recognised for excellence by winning big at the UK’s premier industry awards.

Holm-based Alfred Flett Ltd was named the Best Building Contractor of the Year, and Casey Construction Ltd’s Paul Hewison won the Outstanding Tradesperson Award, at the Construction Awards of Excellence held in Birmingham on Thursday night.

Announcing the big win on their Facebook page, Alfred Flett said they were delighted to have won the award.

It was two recent high-profile construction projects that led Alfred Flett Ltd on their way to victory in the ‘Contractors Under 30m Turnover’ category — the renovation of the Old Library in Kirkwall and the Mash House at Highland Park.

The company said: “A huge well done to our entire team. This recognition means a lot and reflects the effort, skill and craftsmanship that go into every project.”

