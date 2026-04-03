Orkney Islander magazine hits the shelves

This year’s Orkney Islander magazine launched today, celebrating the start of the tourism season.

The magazine brings together the best of what our islands have to offer visitors and locals.

A special launch event at Hume Sweet Hume in Kirkwall brought together those involved in one of Orkney’s most vibrant industries, alongside the magazine’s producers and other local faces.

The Islander’s publication brings many months of hard work by the team at The Orcadian and Print Orkney, alongside advertisers, to fruition.

There were speeches from the magazine’s editors Leah Seator and Mark Harcus, as well as Alistair Carmichael MP, and Lizza Hume, whose esteemed fashion and homeware business features on the cover of the magazine.

The 132-page publication tells the story of Orkney life, corner to corner, and cover to cover. You can find out everything you need, from information on Orkney’s biggest brands and businesses, to where to eat, drink, stay and explore.

Pick up the Orkney Islander now from Hume Sweet Hume and The Orcadian Bookshop, and other outlets, from Monday.