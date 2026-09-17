Orkney races ahead of the national pack in girls’ sport participation

Northern Isles lasses miss out on eight minutes more sport a week than boys — against UK average of 84 minutes

Orkney and Shetland are racing ahead when it comes to girls’ participation in sport, according to new research by Sky.

Girls aged 11-18 play an average of eight minutes less sport a week than boys, in the Northern Isles, compared with a UK average of 84 minutes.

The constituency-level analysis undertaken by Public First, shows that Orkney and Shetland have the smallest participation gap in Scotland, which itself has the a smallest gap of all four UK nations at 64 minutes.

The research builds on the Game Changing report published by Sky, last year, which found that girls miss out on 280 million hours of sport every year compared with boys.

The news comes ahead of Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week, this November 2-8, which will see a host of activities put on by Orkney Islands Council’s sports and leisure team.

The celebratory and educational programme will be focused on sport, health, confidence and leadership for women and girls of all ages.

Orkney’s U-14 girls’ rugby team shone in their first tournament of the season, last Sunday.

Activities will include inspiring athlete talks, women’s health sessions, discussions around menstrual health and menopause, coaching and leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and fitness classes for all ages and abilities.

The programme will be rounded off with a party celebrating ten years of marking Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week, bringing together athletes, coaches, volunteers and the wider community. The evening will feature inspiring keynote speakers, local food and drinks, a live band, and a chance to celebrate the women and girls who make sport happen across Orkney.

Sky’s research estimates that closing the gap could generate £570 million in annual productivity gains and save the NHS £73 million a year, and Scotland could unlock £54 million in benefits by levelling the playing field.

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has welcomed the news that his constituency is racing so far ahead of the pack on this front.

“These welcome findings confirm what families in the Northern Isles already know: that with the right opportunities there is no reason why all children should not get the most out of sport and an active life, regardless of gender.

|We are lucky to have a huge diversity of active sports groups in the isles for all ages and a mentality that anyone and everyone can get involved — that is something to celebrate and support.

“These advances do not happen by accident but through years of effort — we need to see further funding and resources at the community level to keep up the momentum in the years ahead.”