Orkney representatives meet with Post Office officials on Kirkwall branch disruption

Kirkwall Post Office has returned to full-time hours, after services were disrupted following its franchising.

In November, Universal Office Equipment (UOE) took over the branch, but opening hours were reduced amid a shortage of staff.

Orkney representatives Alistair Carmichael MP and Liam McArthur MSP have today met with Post Office officials to discuss recent issues in the Kirkwall Post Office.

During the meeting, the isles representatives discussed the Post Office’s commitment to maintaining service levels in Kirkwall, and were assured that the Kirkwall Post Office will moving to full time hours from today, in time for the Christmas peak period.

They received confirmation that experienced UOE staff are on-site to train new staff and help get services up to speed, and have committed to keeping a close eye on how matters develop and maintaining close contact with the Post Office and UOE in the coming weeks.

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael said: “The announcement of franchising for the Kirkwall Post Office was not well handled, and the early stages of the franchise itself have left something to be desired. That being said I appreciate that the Post Office have taken steps to engage and to improve matters.

“It is good that full time hours have been restored today, and that experienced UOE staff are in place to train up the local team. I have no doubt that local staff are absolutely committed to getting the service working but it is critical that they get the support that they need.

“This is a critical service for the community — particularly in the festive period — so we cannot afford to be complacent about it. I will be keeping a close eye on how matters develop and keeping in close contact with both the Post Office and UOE in the coming days and weeks to ensure that the promised improvements are delivered.”

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said: “It’s fair to say that the initial transition period for Kirkwall Post Office has been far from smooth. Reduced operating hours and conflicting information have damaged public confidence and created challenges for local businesses at a crucial time of year.

“I welcome assurances from Post Office representatives that full operating hours will be reinstated at the Kirkwall branch from today, along with more trained staff. Both these moves are essential to meeting demand during the busy Christmas period and restoring confidence within the local community.”