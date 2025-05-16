featured news

Orkney revels in glorious sunshine — ahead of forecast unsettled conditions

May 16, 2025 at 5:07 pm

Orkney has been basking in the sunshine this week — and the prolonged spell of glorious weather is set to continue into next week.

However, Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge told The Orcadian today that current meteorological forecasts are consistent in predicting a step-change from the unbridled sunshine which the islands have revelled in.

Unsettled weather is expected to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic, which is predicted to be with us by the end of next week and into next weekend.

Mr Madge said: “The models have been quite clear and consistent around quite a strong signal for a change next weekend.

“We do multiple model runs and when you stack the runs all together, they are all showing a change for next Friday and Saturday.

“But that will be for low pressure, more unsettled conditions, but at the moment, we can’t see very much beyond that period.

“I don’t know whether that will be a temporary blip with a return to high pressure later on, or whether it will be a change of pattern that will last for a bit longer. That’s still all to play for.”

