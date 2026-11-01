Orkney Sports Awards nominations open

Who deserves recognition for their contribution to sport in Orkney?

Nominations have opened for the annual Orkney Sports Awards, celebrating the achievements and dedication of the county’s athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers.

From those competing at the highest level to the people whose commitment keeps clubs running, the awards offer a chance to recognise sporting success and the work behind it.

Organised by Orkney Islands Council’s sport and leisure service, in partnership with sportscotland, this year’s awards recognise achievements during the 2026 calendar year.

The public have until midnight on Sunday, November 15, to put forward their nominations.

Winners at least years Orkney Sports Awards (Orkney Photographic)

Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of the education, communities and housing committee, said: “Every year we’re incredibly impressed by the achievements of Orkney’s athletes, and by those working behind the scenes to make it all happen.

“These awards are the community’s chance to say thank you to the people who give so much to sport in Orkney — so whether it’s a young athlete, a coach, or a volunteer who’s always there, I’d encourage you to put their name forward.”

Women claimed both leading individual honours last year, with Island Games gold medallists Taylah Paterson and Eve Wood named Sportsperson of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year, respectively.

Orkney Amateur Swimming Club enjoyed a particularly successful awards, while squash, fencing, rugby and gymnastics clubs, the Orkney hockey team and Stronsay’s netball volunteers were also honoured.

This year’s ten categories are:

Sportsperson of the Year

Young Sportsperson of the Year — 18 and under

Team of the Year

Young Team of the Year — 18 and under

Coach of the Year

Official of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

School Sports Volunteer of the Year

Performance of the Year

Club of the Year

The shortlist will be revealed in The Orcadian, with winners announced at a ceremony in January 2027.

Submit a nomination and read the selection criteria here.