Orkney town named runner-up in Town of the Year title

Kirkwall has been named as one of Scotland’s top towns.

Orkney’s capital has been named as a runner-up in this year’s Scotland Town of the Year competition — part of the Scotland Loves Local Awards.

Recognition in the awards follows a strong application submitted by Kirkwall Business Improvement District (BID), showcasing the positive impact of recent projects.

And the runner-up position celebrates Kirkwall BID’s work to support local businesses, promote the high street, and enhance the experience for residents and visitors.

The 2026 Town of the Year title went to Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, Fort William, Falkirk and East Kilbride were all also named as runners-up.

The Scotland Loves Local Awards are organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie said: “I’ve seen for myself some of the terrific work being done by Kirkwall BID — and others — to deliver real and exciting change in the town.

“The calibre of entries for Town of the Year was incredibly high. Kirkwall’s success as a runner-up this time around is a strong endorsement of the ongoing work and dedication which is making a real difference for people and businesses.

“I look forward to visiting again in the future – and hopefully we’ll see a Town of the Year entry from Kirkwall again.”