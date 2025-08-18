featured news

Paddleboarder attempts first solo Shetland-Orkney crossing

August 18, 2025 at 6:12 pm

An extreme adventurer is attempting what is believed to be the first unsupported paddleboard journey from Shetland to Orkney.

Charlie Head, whose previous exploits include paddleboarding around the entire coastline of mainland Scotland, first planned to travel between the Faroe Islands and Shetland. This was abandoned due to a weather warning.

He will now attempt the crossing between Shetland and Orkney instead. He plans to paddle non-stop for and cover the 150km in 24 hours.

He will attempt the expedition, which leaving from Scalloway, this Monday evening, without the aid of a support vessel.

He told The Orcadian that his 13-foot board is “as equipped as a yacht” with GPS, radio and flares.

He plans to pass by Fair Isle around sunrise and then arrive in Orkney later on Tuesday.

Charlie is a passionate supporter of ocean conservation society Sea Shepherd, and hopes the expedition will raise money for the charity and awareness of the issue of ocean conservation .

You can follow his route live at https://share.garmin.com/mapshare/charliehead

You can donate to his fundraiser https://www.seashepherdglobal.org/?form=FUNCMZDARKC&fundraiser=NPEFJLUM&member=SNTFDDJL

