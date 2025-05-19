featured news

Paterson revels in return to Scottish athletics

May 19, 2025 at 10:30 pm

Sprinter Taylah Paterson says a return to top-quality competition and winning her sixth Scotland cap in the process was a special moment.

Paterson was part of the Scotland athletics squad which competed at the Loughborough International on Sunday.

Speaking to The Orcadian, she told the newspaper how taking to the track in Loughborough was extra special — her first Scotland cap since giving birth to her daughter in June, 2023.

Read more from in The Orcadian this week.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...