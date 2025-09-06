featured news

Pelamis removal moves forward

September 6, 2025 at 6:46 pm

The Pelamis wave energy device has been split in two ahead of its disposal by Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The local authority is now working with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to come up with a plan for towing the machine to a dock on the Humber.

Previously dubbed a “liability without any prospect of usefulness” in internal council papers, OIC has been looking to get rid of the iconic machine since 2022.

The authority purchased the Pelamis P2 wave energy converter from EMEC in 2017, for just £1.

For the full story, look out for this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...