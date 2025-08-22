featured news

Pests or pollinators? Views divided insect swarms surge

August 22, 2025 at 8:00 am

Summer swarms have seen insect spray “flying off the shelves” — but are these pollinators really such a pest?

Not according to members of Orkney Field Club, who see it as a welcome spike amid massive population decline.

When it comes to things that sting, bite and spoil your dinner, however, many can’t help but reach for a rolled-up copy of The Orcadian.

Pick up this week’s edition to read about how one Kirkwall mum-of-two has been plagued by wasps, and views on what may be causing the insect surge.

