Police probe driving incidents involving silver coach

June 26, 2025 at 1:09 pm

Police are investigating allegations of driving offences involving a silver coach in Stromness last week.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage regarding the incidents, which are said to have taken place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday, June 17.

Police say the careless or dangerous driving occurred on the A965, on the junction with the A964 (Brig o’Waithe), and also at Cairston Road in Stromness near Argos Bakery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

