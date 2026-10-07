Police probe into Rousay embezzlement claims — revealed in this week’s The Orcadian
An isles community development trust finds itself at the centre of a police investigation, The Orcadian can reveal.
Police officers are probing a “possible embezzlement” impacting Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust.
Elsewhere in the newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, a report on the leadership situation facing Orkney Islands Council is remaining secret.
Five months after chief executive Oliver Reid was suspended, the authority is still refusing to release the document about “governance arrangements.”
In our home improvement feature, we highlight the top local businesses to make any renovation dream come true.
More inside:
- Future uncertain for stricken fishing vessel off Hoy.
- Shetland postmaster steps into the breach at Kirkwall branch.
- EXCLUSIVE: ‘Astonishing’ plans to reduce kirkyard maintenance.
- National awards glory for The Orcadian’s design and print team.
- Stromness hotel ‘worth the wait’ for new owner.
- Tales of life in wartime Orkney retold in new podcast series.
- Focus on Charity: Building a long-lasting legacy for Mind-On.
- Pentland Ferries wins big at National Transport Awards.
- Stromness feels the heat during fire-lit procession.
- Cyclists get first try of new mountain bike trails.