Police probe into Rousay embezzlement claims — revealed in this week’s The Orcadian

An isles community development trust finds itself at the centre of a police investigation, The Orcadian can reveal.

Police officers are probing a “possible embezzlement” impacting Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre Development Trust.

Elsewhere in the newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, a report on the leadership situation facing Orkney Islands Council is remaining secret.

Five months after chief executive Oliver Reid was suspended, the authority is still refusing to release the document about “governance arrangements.”

In our home improvement feature, we highlight the top local businesses to make any renovation dream come true.

More inside: