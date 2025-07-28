featured news

Police seek information after car crime incidents

July 28, 2025 at 6:15 pm

Two incidents of vehicular damage — one potentially to gain access to the vehicle — have lead to police appeals in the last month.

This morning, Monday July 28, between 11.10 and 11.30 a blue Skoda Octavia/Scout had two deep dents made in it’s rear nearside quarter panel and sustained damage to it’s paintwork, while parked at Flett and Carmichael veterinary practice, Hatston, Kirkwall.

While in Stromness between 11pm on the Friday July 4, and 1pm the Saturday July 5, a grey Mercedes parked on Southend Road sustained damage to the drivers side door. It is thought someone may have tried to gain access to the vehicle.

Police in Orkney have said any information regarding either incident would be greatly appreciated and can be passed on directly to the Kirkwall Police Station.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org – this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

