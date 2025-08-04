news

Police seek Stromness shoe thief

August 4, 2025 at 3:22 pm

Police are seeking information after the theft of a pair of expensive running shoes from outside a property in Stromness at the end of last month.

The shoes went missing from outside the front door of an address on John street, between the hours of 3.30pm on Saturday, July 28 and 10am the following day.

Police in Orkney have said any information relating to the incident would be greatly appreciated.

Members of the public can contact 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Alternatively, members of the public can pass on information by completing a form on website fearless.org — this is completely anonymous and your personal information will not be shared.

