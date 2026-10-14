Rats cause ‘extended’ closure of Stromness Town Hall

Efforts to eradicate rats in Stromness Town Hall will see the popular venue closed for an “extended period.”

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) says a rat was spotted by a member of cleaning staff last week, with pest control and building inspectors called in to tackle and investigate the issue.

Investigations suggest that the rodents have only found their way into the building recently, according to OIC.

Pest control will monitor traps on site, while the kitchen and other internal fittings are stripped back to identify the extent of any damage caused.

Garry Burton, OIC’s head of active communities, said: “Anyone who has been in the unfortunate position of having to deal with rats in a property will know that even a small number of rats can cause a huge amount of damage in a relatively short period of time.

“Initial investigations have found damage to pipework in the kitchen and we suspect there may be some internal damage to the walls as well.”

Mr Burton said the authority “acted quickly and decisively” but that there will be “an extended period of closure for the facility.”

This could last into the New Year, with OIC’s aim to have the building open again in January.

Those with bookings have been contacted by the council — including upcoming weddings in the facility which have been offered alternative use of Stromness Academy.