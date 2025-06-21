  • Kirkwall
    Records broken and bonds forged at 75th North Isles Sports

    Elsie Hutchison broke a 29-year record in the 1500m.

    It was a day for records to be broken and bonds to be forged as Sanday hosted the 75th North Isles Sports, this Saturday.

    A fair spread of triumphs meant that all four teams claimed honours across the various sporting and athletic events.

    At least two longstanding records were broken in a contest which eventually saw Westray retain the Millennium Cup for most points for overall.

    Elsie Hutchison beat a 29-year best set by Sheila Tulloch in the 1500m, and Connor Harcus hit 6.41m in the long jump — beating Stewart Rendall’s 30-year record.

    Read full coverage of the North Isles Sports, including photographs from the day in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday.