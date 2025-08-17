news

Second union announces Orkney Ferries overtime ban

August 17, 2025 at 2:04 pm

Maritime union RMT has said it will begin industrial action at Orkney Ferries later this month, in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Last Wednesday, Unite the Union announced that its members would not be working overtime, as of Thursday, August 28.

Now RMT has said that, starting on the same day, its members will refuse to work extra hours until further notice.

The union claims that Orkney Ferries has “refused to engage seriously” over the 2025 pay settlement.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members on Orkney Ferries provide a lifeline service to island communities and deserve fair pay and conditions in return.

“The company has so far refused to engage seriously with the union, leaving our members with no option but to take industrial action.

“This dispute is entirely avoidable but will cause disruption to the service as staffing levels are already inadequate.

“Management must now do the right thing and enter into meaningful talks with RMT so that a fair negotiated settlement can be reached.”

Orkney Islands Council has been approached for comment.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...