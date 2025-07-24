featured news

Self-driving shuttle service for Orkney?

July 24, 2025 at 2:45 pm

Could a driverless shuttle become a cornerstone of public transport in Orkney?

This is what a newly funded project will investigate, looking into the feasibility of an autonomous service between Kirkwall Harbour and Kirkwall Airport.

The Kirkwall Autolink scheme is one of 14 projects to have been awarded funding and support as part of a £150 million programme from the UK Government and the wider industry.

Read more about the scheme in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...