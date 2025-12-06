Service set to mark 50 years of OIC

Fifty years of Orkney Islands Council will be marked at an event at St Magnus Cathedral later today.

’50 years of Orkney Islands Council’ will bring together a range of speakers to explore the local authority’s past, present and future.

Opened by council convener Graham Bevan and narrated by former councillor Howie Firth, the Foy style event will include contributions from public figures past and present.

Spencer Rosie, Lord Jim Wallace, and Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve will focus on the history of the local authority before current councillor Steven Heddle moves on to the present, including working across islands councils alongside colleagues in Shetland and the Western Isles.

Current council leader, Councillor Heather Woodbridge will close the event with reflections on the future of the council, touching on island challenges and the potential for public sector reform.

Contributions will be interspersed with music, and poetry from former council convener Harvey Johnston.

The event takes place at 2pm and is free and open to the public.

Orkney Islands Council was officially formed in 1975 — part of a new era of local government across Scotland.

The new islands council replaced the Orkney County Council and Kirkwall and Stromness Town Councils which had delivered services for decades before.

Eventually the single purpose local authority model for the three island groups was put in place for all 32 councils in 1996.

Councillor Graham Bevan, is convener of Orkney Islands Council. He said: “For 50 years, Orkney Islands Council has worked hard to serve our communities, shaped by the unique needs of our islands and the resilience of our people.

“This commemorative event in St Magnus Cathedral is not just about looking back — it’s about celebrating what we’ve achieved together and considering the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“I would encourage everyone to come along, share in the stories, and be part of this reflection on our past, present and future.”