Shetland do the inter-county double over Orkney

It was a disappointing weekend for Orkney’s sportsmen and women, as Shetland came away with a double triumph at the senior inter-county.

It was the northernmost athletes who picked up both the Lady Hamilton Cup and the Milne Cup, following victories in the hockey and football respectively.

Both matches took place at Kirkwall’s Pickaquoy Centre in blustery conditions.

The hockey match continued the pattern of recent close encounters.

Shetland won in Orkney in 2024 — their first victory here in 40 years — before Orkney triumphed in Shetland last year, with both matches decided on penalties. This year’s contest was equally tight, with Shetland running out 1-0 winners.

Saturday’s battling game saw Orkney take the lion’s share of possession, but Shetland scored early and remained resolute for the rest of the match.

The final quarter provided the best entertainment for the crowd, with a number of short-corners, good chances for both teams and an agonising penalty miss for Orkney as they searched for an equaliser.

The football match kicked off at 3.30pm.

Orkney went into the match having failed to win the Milne Cup on the previous four occasions, although they defeated Shetland at last year’s Island Games — the sides’ most recent meeting on Orkney soil.

However, it was Shetland who proved to be the more dominant side on this occasion.

In the first half, they scored early from a corner, added another around the half hour mark and ended the half with an ambitious cross-cum-shot sailing into the net, helping them establish a 3-1 advantage.

Orkney rallied in the second half, scoring two superb goals, but were unable to complete the comeback. The final score was 4-3 to Shetland.