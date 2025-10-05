featured news

Some transport resumes as storm begins to ease

October 5, 2025 at 10:23 am

Transport services are beginning to return to normal in Orkney, as storm Amy is downgraded to a yellow weather warning.

This warning will remain in force until noon, this Sunday.

Public buses services have resumed, as have some ferry sailings and flights.

Some delays and cancellations may apply throughout Sunday, and customers should consult their transport provider for the latest guidance.

Power cuts have been reported in parts of Westray and Papa Westray, with engineers due to arrive to make repairs.

