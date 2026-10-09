Stoat that fuelled £150k Rousay hunt captured

A single stoat roaming in Rousay has now been caught and removed, six months after its presence was first reported.

It was found in a trap near the Loch of Loomachun on Friday, October 9

There are no signs that any other stoats spread to Rousay, Orkney Native Wildlife Project (ONWP) has said.

However, monitoring measures are to continue for two years to ensure the island is free of the invasive species.

ONWP first received reports of the invasive mustelid in the Rousay in April. Its presence was confirmed the following month.

Now, after a major search operation involving traps, dog searches and cameras, the lone male stoat has now been removed.

The stoat was caught in this trap near the Loch of Loomachun.

Alice Head-Rapson, an ONWP trapper who set the trap box that caught the stoat, said: “This incursion response was a test of our skills, but everybody at the project stepped up to meet the moment.

“My teammate, Benjy, and I spent the summer and autumn monitoring as much of Rousay as we can and expanding our trap networks, with a focus on sighting hotspots like the Loch of Loomachun.

“Our work has certainly paid off. It’s still important we guarantee with complete confidence that the stoat we’ve trapped was the only one, but our achievement here is a big deal and we hope that will help to keep nature safe across all of Orkney.

“Working with the island community has been a privilege, and we’re really grateful for all the support the volunteers there have shown for native wildlife.”

How the stoat reached Rousay is currently unconfirmed, but ONWP says the invasive species are excellent swimmers.

Last month, The Orcadian reported that the £16 million eradication effort had received an extra £150,000 to cover the costs of the Rousay incursion.