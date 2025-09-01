featured news

Survey launched for ‘Safer Route to School’ project

September 1, 2025 at 4:01 pm

Safety improvements to Ferry Road in Stromness have taken a step forward, as part of an effort to realise a “long-held aspiration for the community.”

Following a feasibility study completed earlier this year, the “Safer Route to School” project for the road is now entering its next phase.

This will involve gathering the views of the community, and hearing what matters most to people who live, work and travel in the Stromness area.

A survey has been launched, and a series of engagement events are also in the pipeline.

The previous feasibility phase of the project found that Ferry Road and the waterfront area have “strong potential” to improve safety, comfort and access for people walking, wheeling and cycling, while still allowing for vehicle movement and parking.

Orkney Islands Council’s convener, Councillor Graham Bevan, represents the Stromness and South Isles ward.

He said: “It is really encouraging to see this important project in Stromness entering the design stage, with improvements to the Ferry Road being a long-held aspiration for our community.

“It’s important that our community’s — their views, their wants and their needs — shape this part of the process and therefore I’d encourage folk to take part in the survey and the upcoming engagement events.”

The resident survey is now live on the project website: https://stromnessasaferroutetoschool.commonplace.is/

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...