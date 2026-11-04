Suspended council chief won’t take on key 2027 election role

Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) suspended chief executive will not fulfil a key position at next May’s local government elections.

In the three previous elections, Oliver Reid served as returning officer, a central position in the democratic process, and one traditionally reserved for the chief executive of OIC.

As returning officer, it was Mr Reid’s responsibility that elections were administered effectively and that, as a result, the experience of voters and those standing for election was positive.

Now it has emerged that Mr Reid — who was placed on what OIC has termed “special leave” back in May — has been replaced as returning officer.

Media outlets, including The Orcadian, have since reported Mr Reid has been suspended, with fresh questions raised in this week’s edition of the newspaper.

At a private meeting today, Wednesday, November 4, councillors agreed that corporate director for enterprise and infrastructure, Gareth Waterson, will now act as returning officer.

OIC has stressed that the decision relates only to the returning officer position and “does not affect any other employment matters”.

Mr Waterson is one of four directors who have been taking it in turns, on a monthly rotational basis, to head the authority since Mr Reid was suspended on Monday, May 25.

Since the chief executive’s suspension, doubts have emerged over whether the council is following the correct procedure.

As the secrecy surrounding the top of the authority continues, councillors have been warned not to tell the public anything about the situation.

At today’s meeting of the full council, elected members went into private for an item listed as “Governance Arrangements”.

After the meeting, a spokesman for the authority confirmed that elected members had appointed Mr Waterson to the returning officer role.

This is for a “defined period” up to July 6, 2027, to oversee the council election process.

The spokesman added: “The council is required by law to have a returning officer in place to oversee the administration and conduct of elections.

“With preparations for the 2027 elections now underway, the council considered it necessary to make the appointment at this stage to ensure appropriate arrangements are in place.

“The appointment relates solely to the statutory role of returning officer and does not affect any other employment matters.”

Mr Reid served as returning officer for the 2024 UK Government election, a by-election in the Stromness and South Isles Ward that same year, and the Scottish Government election in May 2026.

It is difficult to draw many concrete conclusions from what the news may mean for OIC and Mr Reid personally.

On the one hand, the election process is already under way and will require a central figure to oversee the significant administrative tasks associated.

On the other, the fact that OIC has taken this measure would suggest that they are not preparing or even expecting Mr Reid to return to his work anytime soon.