The Big Interview: Liam McArthur

The P7 class from Glaitness Primary School, in their takeover edition of The Peedie Orcadian, have put their questions to Liam McArthur MSP.

What is one of the things you’re thinking about for the isles?

An issue that has been top of the list for a long time now is the need for new ferries to serve the smaller isles in Orkney. Unfortunately, the current vessels are old, unreliable and costly to run and maintain. New ferries would better meet the needs of the island communities that rely on them.

Is there anything you would say to the children who look up to you?

I would encourage any child or young person who wants to raise an issue or ask me a question to get in touch. It is so important that children have their views heard and understood by politicians.

What do you think about the phone ban?

There is no doubt that the use of mobile phones in classrooms is creating more and more problems. It’s making it difficult for pupils to learn and often allows new ways for bullying to take place.

Some schools already have bans in place but I think we need to see this happen across the country, although schools should be free to make exceptions where they feel it is necessary.

How has being the MSP for Orkney affected you and your family?

Well, it provided an opportunity for my wife, Tamsin and I to move to Orkney and bring up our two sons, Calum and Tom, in Burray. We have all benefited enormously from that experience, although it has been difficult at times having to spend so much time away from home in Edinburgh and on parliamentary business.

Even then, though, I am lucky that parliamentary recesses largely coincide with school holidays, allowing me the chance to spend time back in Orkney. Even though I would be working, I usually had flexibility to take time to do “family” activities, which was nice.

What do you feel Orkney’s next step into the future is?

Orkney is a fantastic community with so much going on in so many different areas. I’m not sure what the next step into the future will be, but Orcadians are well-known for having a “can do” attitude so l’m excited to see what the next step will be.

Joe Moar, Neve McGregor and Archie McMahon have been putting their questions to Liam McArthur.

Is there anything you think is a problem in Orkney?

The lack of enough affordable housing in Orkney is certainly a growing problem, but the thing that worries me most at the moment is how we are going to meet the health and care needs of islanders in the future.

We are already seeing some people waiting a long time for medical treatment and struggling to get the care they need. We desperately need to encourage more young people to take up roles in health and particularly social care.

What is the biggest question you are being asked?

When will Sanday win the Parish Cup?

How long have you been working for this job?

I was first elected as Orkney’s MSP in 2007, although I have worked in various “political” roles for much of the time since I left university in 1990. After the election in May, though, I now find myself as one of the longest-serving MSPs in the Scottish Parliament, which is quite a thought.

What’s some of the pros and cons of your job?

There are so many positive things about a job I feel enormously privileged to do, but representing the islands in which I grew up in a parliament I campaigned to see established is pretty special.

So too is the chance to be able to help constituents with a wide range of issues. On the downside, having to spend as much time away from home can be a bit hard at times, particularly when my sons were younger.

What do you plan on doing when you have retired?

I’m not really sure. I have been fortunate to live abroad at various times in my life and love travelling, so having the chance to do more of that with my wife, Tamsin would be something I’d be keen to do.

Are you still planning to ref football games while being MSP?

Absolutely! It’s important to have interests and hobbies outside of your work. While my days of playing football are probably behind me now, l’ve really enjoyed reffing over the past four years. It keeps me reasonably fit and actively involved in a sport I love. It also allowed me to “take part” in the Island Games in Orkney last year, which was a real highlight.

Are you looking to still have a role in politics when you leave?

I think I’ll always have an interest in what’s going on in politics but it may be quite nice to do something a bit different once l’m no longer an MSP.