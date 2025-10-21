featured news

Three Orkney business experts to head up islands innovation board

October 21, 2025 at 6:08 pm

Three Orkney industry experts have been selected to shape opportunities for young entrepreneurs, businesses and third-sector organisations across Scotland’s islands.

Heriot-Watt University has appointed EMEC’s Matthew Finn, Highland and Island Enterprise’s Alister Brown and The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Margaret Keenan to its Industry Advisory Board for its “innovation and commercialisation project” – one of the key strands of the wider TalEntEd Islands Programme.

The TalEntEd Islands Programme is funded through the £100 million Islands Growth Deal and offers funding and dedicated support to help island based organisations transform their ideas into reality.

The board will be responsible for reviewing applications and making decisions on funding awards, as well as ensuring applicants benefit from their experience and know-how.

Three of the representatives on the six person board will be from Orkney.

