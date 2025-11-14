featured news

Transport Scotland opens NorthLink customer survey

November 14, 2025 at 2:30 pm

Orkney folk are being asked to share their experiences of NorthLink ferries by taking part in a user survey as part of Transport Scotland’s community needs assessment.

The survey aims to establish the transport needs of the Orkney community, to identify travel dependencies and, where appropriate, propose alternatives services.

This survey is separate from the recent consultation on the Northern Isles Ferry Services contract.

The Transport Scotland survey is now open and runs for eight weeks. It also includes options for specific responses for those under the age of 16.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.transport.gov.scot/public-transport/ferries/islands-connectivity-plan/#64552

