UHI Orkney pair pick up Student of the Year awards

June 20, 2025 at 4:45 pm

Two outstanding students at UHI Orkney have picked up awards for their hard work over the past academic year.

Alicen Geddes has been named UHI Orkney Student of the Year 2025: Contribution, while Grace Brown has been awarded the UHI Orkney Student of the Year 2025: Attainment gong.

Alicen, who lives in Wesatry and has a passion for poetry recently completed a Master of Research (MRes) in Northern Studies focusing Earl Rognnvaldr’s role in the Orkneyinga Saga

Beyond her research, Alicen served as a Highlands and Islands Student Association representative for the UHI Institute for Northern Studies, actively supporting her fellow students and helping shape the learning experience.

Grace was nominated for her outstanding academic achievement and positive attitude throughout her NQ Childcare Practice course, where she impressed staff and placement providers alike with her enthusiasm, commitment and care.

Grace said she chose UHI Orkney because the course was “exactly what I was looking for.”

