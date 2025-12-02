What price will you pay to maintain the public services you value the most?

People are being encouraged to have their say as Orkney Islands Council (OIC) looks to set its budget in March.

A survey has been launched, including questions on council-tax levels, the strategic reserve fund, and changes in certain charges.

Options in the survey include an increase on the cost of some planning and building standards documents.

Increasing internment fees for burial grounds and the costs of the consent for road alterations are also being mooted.

The authority is also considering a freeze on the cost of school meals in 2026/27.

The findings from the survey will be presented to elected councillors early next year and will be “integral” to the budget-setting process, says OIC.

Last year’s budget-setting survey attracted over 1,000 responses.

The council says the feedback played a “key role” in the decisions made in the council chamber, including the removal of some of the proposals that had proved most unpopular with the public.

Councillors will meet in March to set the authority’s budget, after the Scottish Government publishes its budget in January.

OIC chief executive, Oliver Reid said: “We are facing increasing demand for our services — particularly those that meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents.

“This is not a challenge that is unique to Orkney; it is being felt across the public sector in Scotland and the UK.

“The leadership team at the council has been working hard to support the budget-setting process throughout the year, with each service being asked to make the changes required to meet these pressures while minimising any increase in budgets. Year on year this becomes more of a challenge.

“This initial survey will give us an indication of the principles and preferences the public would like to be taken account of as the council makes its final budget decisions.

“There will be subsequent communications that are more tailored to obtain feedback on the detail of specific proposals, and this will include staff consultation where relevant.”

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday, January 11, and can be found here.