£3k and counting raised for Arcadia Park

June 13, 2025 at 8:52 am

A Kirkwall man who lost his vision four years ago is well under way with an inspirational fundraiser, walking the distance between Kirkwall and Land’s End — all within his beloved park.

Colin Miller lost most of his sight in his right eye overnight in June 2020, and he was later diagnosed with a condition called NAION (Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy).

He was put on a high dose of steroids to try and save his left eye, but the medication took its toll. For him, Arcadia Park in Kirkwall became a heaven.

“When I came off the steroids, I was just wrecked physically and mentally. I was just done, because of losing the sight in my eye,” Colin said.

“I only just live up the road, and I hadn’t really ever noticed the park before, and I came down here and it gave me an absolutely perfect place to try and build up my strength and lose the weight from the steroids.

“The lap that goes around the park is exactly a quarter of a mile.”

He went from doing six laps a day to eight, building it all the way up to a full marathon — all within the park.

Then, in January 2021, Colin awoke to find he had lost his vision in his left eye as well. But, amid the emotions, he quickly decided he would continue his walking efforts.

“Because I had been doing so many laps here it was just such a familiar place, so if I hadn’t done what I did and this park hadn’t been here, I don’t know where I’d be,” Colin added.

On June 1, he began walking the distance, as the crow flies, from Land’s End to Kirkwall — 625 miles, walking laps of Arcadia Park in or under 57 days.

