Call for more bin collections as ‘overflowing’ concerns aired

August 22, 2025 at 12:00 pm

The contents of Kirkwall’s public bins was on full display, last week, as several overflowed.

The state of bins in the town centre — especially on days when large numbers of cruise passengers visit — has prompted a complaint to Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The council has maintained that litter bins are emptied daily in the centre of the town, including on Saturday and Sunday.

But Alex Clark claims he took matters into his own hands, bagging excess from an overflowing bin near his business, Cycle Orkney, to dispose of at home.

