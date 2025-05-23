featured news

Arrival of full-time MRI scanner an ‘incredible opportunity’

May 23, 2025 at 5:04 pm

An MRI scanner, which is set to arrive in Orkney on Saturday, is a “significant milestone” in the county’s healthcare services.

Part of a trial to test the viability of a full-time unit in the islands, the scanner will be based permanently at The Balfour until March 2026.

NHS Orkney was previously part of the national North of Scotland programme which saw a visiting MRI scanner on site regularly.

After reviewing the way the MRI service would be delivered when the regional funding finished, NHS Orkney successfully secured a bid to trial a full-time scanner at The Balfour until the end of March 2026.

Kirsten Grieve, MRI lead radiographer said: “This incredible opportunity will tap into our local skills and expertise, marking a significant milestone that will enhance our healthcare services here in Orkney.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...