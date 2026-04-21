Belongings of first Flotta man to die in First World War returned

Treasured mementos belonging to the first Flotta man to be killed in the First World War have been returned to his home island.

Donald “Don” Smith Thomson, born at Overhow, Flotta, on June 10, 1891, enlisted in the Scots Guards in 1910. He would go on to serve in Cairo, Egypt and France, reaching the rank of Sergeant.

Sergeant Thomson was seriously wounded in 1914 at the Battle of Mons, rescuing a wounded officer. Taken to hospital in England, he was able to spend Christmas and New Year recuperating at home where he was reunited with his fiancée Hilda.

That year, he returned to France to fight in the Battle of Neuve-Chapelle. He died in the Battle of Loos at the age of 24 on October 2, 1915.

One hundred and ten years after his death, Jane Minns, granddaughter of Hilda Keeble, Don’s fiancée, has made the journey to Flotta to return some of “Uncle Don’s” possessions.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online tomorrow.