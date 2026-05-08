Biggest ever vote share returns McArthur to Holyrood

The biggest vote share in Holyrood history has returned Liam McArthur to the Orkney seat in the Scottish Parliament, today.

Mr McArthur took 70 per cent of the vote, in a historic landslide, from a turnout of 10,315.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat politician has represented the constituency at Holyrood since 2007.

Speaking to The Orcadian after his victory, he said: “It’s been the privilege of my life to represent these islands over the last 19 years.

“To have this confidence to continue doing that for the next five years is something I’m immensely proud of.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted, and I will do my best to honour over the next five years.”

Full results for the Orkney seat are: