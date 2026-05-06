Body washed ashore in Stronsay

A body has been recovered from the water in Stronsay this morning, Police Scotland has confirmed.

The discovery was reported around 7.35am, with Kirkwall Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI lifeboat called to attend.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said enquires are at an early stage.

He said: “The death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “Kirkwall Coastguard Rescue Team and an RNLI lifeboat from Kirkwall were sent to an incident at Stronsay, reported at about 7.35am on May 6. Police Scotland was also informed.”

The discovery follows on from the search for a missing man, Justin Evans, also known as Brother Ignatius Maria, a monk who has been missing from Papa Stronsay’s Golgotha Monastery since April 11.

The identity of the recovered remains has not yet been confirmed.



