Caithness prevail on penalties to reclaim Archer Shield

June 14, 2025 at 7:49 pm

Orkney relinquished their grip on the Archer Shield as penalties decided an edgy and stuffy contest against Caithness on a very damp day in Dounby.

Jason Scott’s glancing header after just three minutes got Orkney off to the perfect start.

But they failed to capitalise on their early advantage and Caithness equalised on the hour mark through James Mackintosh.

With the match all square at 1-1 at the full-time whistle, the destiny of the Archer Shield would be decided on penalties.

Caithness scored all four of their spotkicks, while Owen Rendall and George Ewing missed from the spot for Orkney, for a 4-2 victory, meaning it was Caithness who returned across the Pentland Firth with the silverware.

