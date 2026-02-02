Cathedral to host condolence book for Lord Wallace

A book of condolence is to be placed in St Magnus Cathedral, gathering public tributes for Lord Jim Wallace.

In a statement, Orkney Islands Council said: “Lord Wallace of Tankerness, who passed away last week, will in the wider public primarily be remembered as Scotland’s first-ever Deputy First Minister, for long stretches serving as First Minister.

“In Orkney, however, Jim Wallace’s legacy will equally be his tremendous service to the community as an MP and later MSP for Orkney and Shetland, his active engagement in Orkney life — including as an elder and choir member in St Magnus Cathedral — and his kindness and broadmindedness.

“In the recognition that many members of the public will wish to remember Lord Wallace and offer their condolences to his family, a condolence book will be set out in St Magnus Cathedral between Tuesday, February 3 and Monday, February 9, after which it will be handed over to the family.”

St Magnus Cathedral is open 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Monday to Saturday.