COMPETITION: Get your favourite Ba’ pic framed!

As the dust settles on the 2025/26 Ba’ season, The Orcadian and Orkney Photographic are offering one lucky reader the opportunity to have their favourite Ba’ pic framed free-of-charge!

All you need to do is enter our competition and send your photograph from any of this season’s games to us to have your chance to win.

The Ba’ season is now finished, with two victories apiece for the Uppies and Doonies, games which have, as ever, generated huge interest and saw people from around the world follow the action online.

To mark the occasion, Orkney Photographic is offering a free framing service for the best image captured. The 8×12” frame will be in the colour of the winner’s choice.

For a chance to win:

Send a photograph you have taken of this past season’s Ba’ games to newsroom@orcadian.co.uk by 8am on Tuesday, January 13. No late entries can be accepted.

Include your full name, contact details and a caption detailing which game your image is from.